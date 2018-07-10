Brad Mountain threw a no-hitter, complete game to lead Hammonton to a 3-0 win over Upper Township/O.C. in an Atlantic County Baseball League game Tuesday.
Mountain struck out 11 and walked two. It’s Hammonton’s second consecutive no-hitter after Pete Berenato went the distance on Friday. Chase Williams had two hits with an RBI and one run scored. Hammoton improved to 14-6.
Absecon 7, Northfield 2: Gio Contreras pitched seven innings for Absecon and struck out four. Jailen Heard hit a two-run double while Ray Keelen went 2 for 3 with an RBI and a run scored. Jimmy Versage, Justin McFadden, Matt Branco, Chris Mormile and Contreras all had an RBI. Absecon is now 16-4.
Dom Lopez went 2 for 3 with a run scored for Northfield.
From Monday
Northfield 8, Ventnor 5: Ethan Mesey pitched two innings of relief and struck out three for Northfield. Fran Dirubbo earned the save after coming in for the last third of the seventh inning and striking out one to end the game. Chris Caprio went 3 for 4 with a double and three RBIs. Mike Desenzo had one hit, three walks and three runs scored. Northfield improved to 14-5. Ventnor’s Dom Boselli went 3 for 4 with a two-run double.
— Matthew Gitsas
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.