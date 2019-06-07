Nate Floyd and Nick Crescenzo each homered to lead Hammonton an 8-4 win over Ventnor on Friday night in the Atlantic County Baseball League.
Crescenzo went 3 for 4, Floyd 2 for 3. Mike Oliveras went 2 for 2.
Pete Berenato earned the victory.
For Ventnor, Joe Farrell homered and finished 2 for 4.
Thursday night
Margate Green Wave 11, Ventnor 0: The Margate Green Wave defeated Ventnor 11-0 in five innings.
Frankie Piernikowski pitched five innings for Margate, striking out seven, allowing one hit. Andrew Holmes and Dante DiPalma were both 2 for 2, and Timmy Marker went 2 for 3.
