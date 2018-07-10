HAMMONTON — Brady Blum set the tone early in the game for Northfield.
And his teammates did the rest.
The 12-year-old pitcher struck out four over three innings to lead his team to a 7-3 victory over Hammonton in the District 16 Little League baseball 11-12-year-old championship Tuesday at Hammonton Lake Park.
“It felt really good,” Blum said. “Helping the team get a lead in that in the first inning, especially, and the team just being able to hold onto the lead the rest of the game was great.”
Northfield won every game of the double-elimination tournament to capture the title.
“It feels amazing,” said Blum with a smile.
Northfield started the game strong, scoring two runs in the first inning. Rocco Barbella walked then scored on an error, while Blum crossed home when Jack Haines hit a sacrifice grounder down the first-base line.
Northfield played Hammonton in the winners bracket on July 6, beating them 8-2. Northfield coach Jason Barretta praised Hammonton for two competitive games.
“The kids all did their jobs,” Barretta said. “We had 12 kids on this team that were are all interchangeable. They all came out and did their job, and that’s all we asked out of them.”
The Northfield offense continued its surge in the second and fifth innings.
In the second, Brandon Dearborn hit a double that drove in Liam Michel, who singled and stole second base. Chase Camac singled and scored to give Northfield a four-run cushion.
Haines hit an RBI single and later scored in the fifth, while Barbella scored on an error. With that, Northfield went up 7-1.
“You feel so hyped in the moment and it feels so good in your stomach,” the 12-year-old Haines said. “I was a little nervous before the game, but now it feels great at the end.”
Hammonton’s Lucas Middleman hit a sacrifice fly that sent home Michael Gehres in the third inning, while Eric Barts hit an RBI double that drove in Lukas Guerrier in the sixth. Joey Samuelson and Guerrier each tripled.
When Northfield’s Barbella struck out the final Hammonton batter, he threw his glove and gathered with his team in celebration.
“As the coaches and the community,” Barretta said, “we couldn’t be more proud of the kids.”
Northfield 220 030- 7
Hammonton 010 002- 3
2B- Northfield, Dearborn, Barbella; Barts, Hammonton. 3B- Guerrier, Samuelson, Hammonton.
WP: Blum LP: Konopka
Contact: 609-272-7210 PMulranen@pressofac.com
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.