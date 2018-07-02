Justin Epifanio singled in CJ Brown with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the host Northfield Cardinals a 5-4 win over the Margate Green Wave on Monday in the Atlantic County Baseball League. Northfield improved to 13-3.
Epifanio went 3 for 5 with a triple and Dom Lopez hit a solo homer. For the Green Wave (7-10), Antonio Caraballo was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
Margate Hurricanes 11, Hammonton 1: Eric Fitzgerald and Charlie Law each hit home runs to lead Margate. Fitzgerald had two hits and four RBIs and Law had two hits and three RBIs. Pat Goodwin also had four hits for Margate. Jared Lenko took the win with seven strikeouts to end the game in five innings. Hammonton’s Frank Galeota led with three hits. Margate improved to 13-1 and Hammonton fell to 9-5.
— Press staff reports
