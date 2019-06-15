The Northfield Cardinals took a seven-run lead and held on to beat host Ocean City 8-7 Friday night in the Atlantic County Baseball League.
Winning pitcher Brandon Riggs went five innings, gave up seven hits and three runs with no walks and seven strikeouts. Zach Fillmore got the save.
Northfield’s (8-2) CJ Brown went 2 for 4 with a three-run homer in the second inning and four RBIs. Anthony Capasso was 2 for 4 with an RBI double, and Dom Lopez had two hits with an RBI.
For Ocean City (2-6), Joe Gallagher went 1 for 3 with a solo home run and Robbie Wood was 2 for 3 with an RBI.
— Guy Gargan
