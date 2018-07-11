Northfield and Ocean City split a doubleheader in the Atlantic County Baseball League on Wednesday.
Northfield defeated O.C, 4-0 in the first game and fell 5-3 in the second.
Anthony Capasso pitched five innings for Northfield in game one and struck out three. Mike Desenzo hit a two-run double and Calvin Clark hit an RBI double. Ocean Cit’ys Trey Henry had one hit.
In game two, Andy Dipasquale pitched a complete seven innings for O.C., striking out seven. Dipasquale went 2 for 3 with an RBI while Marty Cortelessa hit a three-run triple in the top of the sixth. Northfield’s (15-7) Jack Loefflad hit a solo home.
Absecon 4, Egg Harbor City 1: Joe Joe Rodriguez struck out 5 in four innings for Absecon (17-4) and Ray Keelan struck out two in the seventh to earn the save. Drew Roesch had two hits and two RBIs while Steve Hewa had a double and two runs. Justin McFadden added two hits and Matt Branco hit a double with an RBI and a run scored.
Egg Harbor City’s Brian Perez and Sean McFadden had one hit apiece.
From Tuesday
Egg Harbor City forfeited to the Margate Hurricanes.
— Matthew Gitsas
