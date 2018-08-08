The Northfield Cardinals defeated Hammonton 4-2 to complete a three-games-to-none sweep and win the Atlantic County Baseball League title Wednesday night.
Jared Kacso pitched a complete game for Northfield, striking out two. Justin Epifanio, an Egg Harbor Township High School alum, went 2 for 2 with a walk and three RBIs.
“It feels incredible. This is for coach Joe Bunting,” Epifanio, 20, said. “I’ve been playing for him and the league for five years, and when I first joined the league we had a losing record. He always believed in us and pushed us. He deserves this win.”
Hammonton’s Joe Marino pitched five innings and struck out five and was relieved by Kevin Baxter who struck out four in the final two innings.
Hammonton began the scoring in the bottom of the first inning as Junior Mejia hit a single and later scored on a single by Matt Rivera.
Northfield got on the board in the top of the third inning after Calvin Clark reached base on an error. Joe Pipher then singled to advance Clark and Clark scored on an RBI single by Epifanio to make it 1-1.
The Cardinals broke the game open in the top of the fifth. Desenzo and Clark both singled, while Joe Pipher walked to load the bases. Epifanio hit a two-run single to score Desenzo and Clark. Piper then scored after a run-down to put Northfield ahead 4-1.
Hammonton got one run back in the sixth. Crescenzo doubled to lead off and then stole second. He advanced to third on an error. Brandon Kincaid drove him in with a single to cut the lead to 4-2, but they wouldn’t get any closer.
“It’s awesome,” Kacso said of the victory. “It’s been a really fun summer. I had a lot of fun with these guys and we have a great team here.”
Bunting said his team is like having a bunch of sons.
“Absolutely amazing. I don’t have word to express everything,” he said. “I’m blessed with this group of young men who make me proud every single day. For the ones who have been here since the beginning, we started this from scratch five years ago and we went 6-18 in out first year. To go from there and be here now is amazing.”
The Cardinals finished the season 23-8.
“We were so fortunate to have Justin and Tommy Burns from the beginning and Jack Loefflad, who is the best catcher in the league, came in the next year,” Bunting said. “Our pitching came through for us. Our mantra this season was pitching and defense. We had an incredible year and nothing is given. These guys played like champions and they finished what we started. Our goal from the start was to win a championship and we did.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.