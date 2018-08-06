Northfield defeated Hammonton 10-7 in the opener of the best-of-five Atlantic County Baseball League finals Monday night at Hammonton Lake Park.
Anthony Capasso pitched six innings, striking out 10, to earn the win.
Jack Loefflad went 4 for 4 with a run scored and an RBI for Northfield. Dom Lopez was 2 for 4 with a run and an RBI. Justin Epifanio singled, drove in three runs and scored.
“It was a great effort. It was like we’ve been playing all year. We got another outstanding effort from our ace, Anthony Capasso, and Justin Epifano, who is our captain, was absolutely amazing again,” coach Joe Bunting said. “Our whole makeup is great pitching and great defense.”
Hammonton’s Junior Mejia went 4 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs.
Mejia hit an RBI single in the fourth inning and an RBI double in the fifth. But Northfield pulled away in the sixth inning, scoring three runs, and added another two in the seventh.
Northfield will hostHammonton in Game 2 at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Birch Grove Park.
