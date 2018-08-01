Northfield defeated the top-seeded Margate Hurricanes 7-0 to sweep the best-of-three Atlantic County Baseball League semifinal series Wednesday.
With the win, Northfield advances to the finals to take on Hammonton with Game 1 on Monday.
Jared Kacso led Northfield pitching a complete game.
He struck out four batters and gave up six hits. Dom Lopez went 2 for 3 with an RBI double and one run scored. Dan Healey went 2 for 2 with a two-run homer and JJ Swentkowski went 1 for 3 with a two-run double. Margate’s Chris Knott led the Hurricanes going 2 for 3.
Hammonton 8, Ocean City 1: Hammonton clinched the best-of-three series 2-1. Winning pitcher Pete Berenato threw a complete game, striking out three and allowing three hits, with four walks.
Junior Mejia had a double, a single and two RBI, Branon Kincaid had a double, a single and an RBI. Chase Williams had a two-run single. Hammonton led 2-1 and scored two in the fifth and four in the sixth.
For Ocean City, Brian Khoury hit a solo homer in the fourth inning.
