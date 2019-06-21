Ocean City defeated Ventnor 6-2 in an Atlantic County Baseball League game Thursday night.
MJ Ginn struck out two, allowing no runs on one hit, for Ocean City (5-6). He also scored twice. Soloman Griffith singled twice, stole two bases and scored a run. Sleiter Suriel had two hits and two stolen bases.
Nate Wallace struck out eight while pitching a complete game for Ventnor (1-10).
In other ACBL action, Margate Green Wave defeated Hammonton 10-8 behind a nine run seventh inning.
Kyle Transue and Justin Mainiero homered for the Green Wave. Antonio Caraballo and Andrew Holmes each doubled. Kyle Eppright earned his first ACBL win.
For Hammonton, Kenny Morganwick had two hits.
