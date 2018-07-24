Mike Di Ianni threw a one-hitter to help Absecon defeat Ocean City 1-0 in the Atlantic County Baseball League quarterfinal series Tuesday. Di Ianni also struck out five batters, throwing a complete game. With two outs in the top of the sixth inning, Absecon’s Matt Allen singled to bring home Andrew Morlile for the only run of the game. Gio Contreras also singled and walked for Absecon. Ocean City’s only hit came from Sean Carew. Absecon will host Hammonton in the semifinals Wednesday.
Northfield 4, Green Wave 1: Justin Epifanio had two hits with a run scored for Northfield to win their quarterfinals series. Dan Healey had two hits including an RBI double while Chris Cpario had one hit, two RBIs and two walks. Kared Kasco pitched a complete seven innings and struck out four. Northfield is now 18-8 and advances to the semifinals where they will play against the Margate Hurricanes in Margate on Monday.
Margate Greenwave’s Dante DiPalma had one hit.
Margate Hurricanes 12, Upper Township/OC 1: Jared Lanko struck out six and gave up just one hit in three innings for Margate. Eric Fitzgerald hits a three-run homer run with four RBIs and Monny Strickland added three hits. Chris Knott had one hit with two RBIs. Margate is now 23-2 and advances to host Northfield in the semifinals.
Hammonton 5, Egg Harbor City 1: Brett Uhing hit a two-run home run to help Hammonton win its quarterfinal series against Egg Harbor City. John Glatten took the win for Hammonton pitching six innings with four strikeouts. Egg Harbor City’s Brian Perez had a single and an RBI double. Hammonton improved to 20-6 and will travel to Absecon for the semifinals.
From Monday
Northfield 4, Margate Green Wave 3: Northfield won in the 10th inning when Dom Lopez drove in Dan Healey with a sacrifice fly. Healey doubled twice, including in the 10th inning, scored twice and drew three walks.
Brandon Riggs pitched four innings in relief for the win, allowing no runs on two hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.
For Margate Green Wave, Kyle Transue was 2 for 5.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.