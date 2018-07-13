From Friday
Upper Township/OC 2, Margate Green Wave 1: Upper Township/Ocean City defeated Margate Green Wave 2-1 after eight innings to win its second Atlantic County Baseball League game Friday.
Gannon Brady pitched all eight innings with seven strikeouts. Johnathon Paytas had the walk-off single to help win the game for Upper/O.C.
