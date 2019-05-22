Absecon's Jimmy Versage homered twice to lead his team to a 5-4 win over visiting Northfield on Tuesday in the Atlantic County Baseball League.
Versage had all five RBIs for the winners, with a three-run homer to left field in the first inning and a two-run home run to center in the third inning. Ray Keelan was 2 for 2 with a walk and two runs, and Justin McFadden had a single and a walk.
Sean McFadden, Justin's brother, was the winning pitcher with three strikeouts in five innings. Mike Di Ianni pitched two innings and struck out two. The game was the season-opener for Absecon.
Northfield's Juan Mejia hit a two-run homer and walked twice.
Margate Hurricanes 9, Ocean City 4: Jared Lenko got the win for the Hurricanes, striking out seven in five innings. A.J. Holland struck out three in two relief innings. Dave Housel had a single, a double and two RBIs. Jason Law, Monny Strickland and Nolan Charlton had RBI singles. Chris Knott hit an RBI doubles, and Eric Fitzgerald had an RBI off a sacrifice fly.
