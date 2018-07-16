Egg Harbor City beat visiting Upper Township/Ocean City 4-0 on Monday in the Atlantic County Baseball League.
Egg Harbor pitcher Josh Wagner went the seven-inning distance, allowing just five hits with five strikeouts.
Also for Egg Harbor (7-12), John Husta had an RBI double and Tom Rheault had an RBI single. Chris Newman hit a sacrifice fly and had two walks.
Margate Hurricanes 13, Ocean City 0: The host Hurricanes won in the fifth inning. Monny Strickland hit a two-run homer. Jim Pasquale had two hits and two RBIs and Jason Law added two hits. Pat Goodwin had a double and three RBIs.
Winning pitcher Jared Lenko went four innings, gave up five hits and struck out six. For Ocean City (8-13), Sean Carew had a double and a single.
Margate improved to 19-2.
Absecon 3, Ventnor 0: Mike Di Ianni struck out 11 and gave up three hits in seven innings for Absecon (17-4). Steve Hewa and Matt Branco added two hits each. Jimmy Versage hit a solo home run while Drew Roesch went 2 for 3 with two RBIs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.