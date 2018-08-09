Atlantic Shore, which captured the Babe Ruth age-14 Middle Atlantic Region baseball title last week, are competing in the World Series this week in Eagle Pass, Texas starting today.
The team’s first open-pool game is against Norwalk, Connecticut.
