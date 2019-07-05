LONGPORT — Mike McGrath, Sean Duffey and Joey Tepper of the Longport Beach Patrol started the new lifeguard racing season a lot like they finished last year.

The trio combined to easily give the home patrol the team title at the 48th annual Captain Michael D. McGrath Longport Memorial Lifeguard Races, an event named for Mike McGrath’s late father.

PHOTOS from the Longport Memorial lifeguard races

