ATLANTIC CITY — The Longport Beach Patrol won three of the four races and took the team title Friday at the Atlantic City Lifeguard Classic at the Chelsea Avenue beach.
Longport’s crew of Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey won the doubles row by 14 seconds, leading on the way in before catching a good wave for the final 40 yards.
Teammate Joey Tepper won the swim by about 30 yards in the night’s second race. Atlantic City’s Vince Granese captured the singles row by 11 seconds. In the rescue relay, Longport’s Tom Kresz and Tim Schwegman repeated their win of last year to give their patrol the win.
With the scoring at 5-4-3-2-1 for the first five places, Longport, the defending champion, won it with 16 points.
Ocean City made it close with 14 points, as swimmer Frank Brady, singles rower Kevin Perry and the rescue-relay team of brothers Bryan and Shanin Theiss each took second-place.
Atlantic City finished third with 13 points.
Longport, the three-time South Jersey Lifeguard champion, also won the Red Bull Surf and Rescue in Atlantic City on Tuesday.
McGrath and Duffey have won numerous races, but, surprisingly, this was their first doubles win at the Atlantic City Classic in 13 tries.
“We’ve gotten second too many times to count,” said Duffey, 36. “It was good to win it. There were little bumps in the ocean but nothing to really mess you up.”
Tepper won his second straight A.C. Classic swim in typical fashion, leading the pack to the shore by a good margin. His time of 9 minutes, 14 seconds won by 55 seconds.
“There were big waves, but it was not too choppy. Classic conditions for an open-water swim,” said the 6-foot-5 Tepper, 17. “I like to go out quick and avoid bumping into people. I never look around. I just give my best effort.
“I love the ocean and I enjoy each one of the races.”
Granese finished in 3:40 at the northern end of the beach in the singles row, and Perry was second in 3:51. Avalon’s Erich Wolf got turned around by a wave, but reverse-rowed over the line for third in 3:58.
The rescue relay had each doubles crew row to the singles flag and bring back a 50-pound dummy to the shore in a similated rescue. As Kresz and Schwegman hit the beach, Kresz tossed the dummy to Schwegman, who ran over the line for the win.
