Jon Burkett, left, of Wildwood Crest, finishes second followed by Brigantine’s Brendan Finnegan in the swim portion of the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Margate rowers Chris Graves and Chuck Gowdy cross the finish line first to win the doubles row in the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Long port’s Joey Tepper wins the swim at the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races on Friday. ‘I definitely enjoy this race. It’s probably one of my favorite races of the year,’ the 17-year-old said.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Start of the swim in the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Longport’s Joey Tepper, comes out of the water first to win the swim portion of the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Margate rowers Chris Graves and Chuck Gowdy cross the finish line first to win the doubles row in the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Brigantine rower Ron DeFelice wins the singles row in the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Start of the doubles row in the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Boats are prepared for the start of the doubles row in the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Boats are prepared for the start of the doubles row in the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Start of the singles row in the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
The beach was packed with spectators watching the Margate Beach Patrol World War ll Memorial Lifeguard Races, Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
