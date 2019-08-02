MARGATE CITY — After returning from combat, Bud Graves Sr. and Peter Glick started the Margate Beach Patrol World War II Memorial Lifeguard Races in 1946.

The race was created to honor lifeguards that served their country.

Margate’s Chris Graves, Bud’s grandson, decided to return the favor Friday evening when he and Chuck Gowdy won the doubles row in 12 minutes, 59 seconds.

“We were excited,” said Chris Graves, 37, of Northfield. “This was always the most important race of the year to me.”

But Margate just came up short of the team title.

Joey Tepper won the swim in 10:35 to lead the Longport Beach Patrol to its second consecutive Margate Memorials team title at the Decatur Avenue beach.

Longport won with nine points. Margate and Brigantine each finished with eight points, but Margate won the tiebreaker to take second place. Scoring was 5-4-3-2-1.

Tepper, a rising senior and standout swimmer at Egg Harbor Township High School, also won the swim last summer.

“I work really hard every day in practice,” said Tepper, 17, of EHT. “I think that’s what got me to where I am today. I’m really thankful I’m able to do this.”

Wildwood Crest’s John Burkett finished second in 11:22, and Brigantine’s Brandan Finnegan was third in 11:25.

Tepper said the conditions were really smooth Friday, which made for an enjoyable swim. Even though he won the race by almost a minute and dominated for a second straight season, he remained humble.

“It feels pretty good,” Tepper said. “I definitely enjoy this race. It’s probably one of my favorite races of the year.

“These lifeguard races are really fun. I love everyone.”

Longport’s Mike McGrath and Sean Duffey, who won the doubles last summer, finished second in the doubles row in 13:11.

Sea Isle City’s Pat Scannapieco and Danny Rogers places third (13:16).

The Longport and Margate rowers were neck-and-neck until the final strokes of the race.

“We didn’t have a good start,” Graves said. “There’s a lot of really good crews. Longport has been the cream of the crop all year.

“We just had to relax, and we just focused on driving our legs and breathing.”

Brigantine’s Ron DeFelice won the singles row in 4:11. Stone Harbor’s Dennis Eakey placed second (4:14). Margate’s Chris Spiers was third (4:15).

The Margate Memorials are the second of the “Big Three” of the South Jersey Lifeguard Chiefs Association.

Friday was DeFelice’s first win this season in a Big Three race. He said Brigantine had a strong showing.

“I’m tired, but it was definitely worth it,” said DeFelice, 29, of Ocean City. “Gearing the crowd at the end definitely helped pull me through. There are some great competitors, so it feels great.”

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7210 PMulranen@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments