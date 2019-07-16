ATLANTIC CITY — The Longport Beach Patrol regained the Red Bull Surf and Rescue title Tuesday night at the North Carolina Avenue beach.
Longport’s Tim Schwegman rode with Taylor Phy in the final leg of the championship round. Schwegman jumped out of the boat on the shoreline and ran to the finish line to clinch the overall victory.
Longport finished 20 yards ahead of runner-up and defending champion Ocean City.
Longport’s team also featured Max Mittelman and Joey Tepper.
In the final round, Tepper took the lead in the swim leg. Mittelman held the lead in the paddleboard segment, and Schwegman and Phy brought it home from there.
Wildwood took third place overall.
Longport won the Red Bull title in 2016 and 2017.
Ocean City’s team included Bryan Theiss, Frank Brady, Brian McGroarty and Stephanie Hauck.
