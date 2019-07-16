ATLANTIC CITY — The Longport Beach Patrol regained the Red Bull Surf and Rescue title Tuesday night at the North Carolina Avenue beach.

Longport’s Tim Schwegman rode with Taylor Phy in the final leg of the championship round. Schwegman jumped out of the boat on the shoreline and ran to the finish line to clinch the overall victory.

Longport finished 20 yards ahead of runner-up and defending champion Ocean City.

Longport’s team also featured Max Mittelman and Joey Tepper.

In the final round, Tepper took the lead in the swim leg. Mittelman held the lead in the paddleboard segment, and Schwegman and Phy brought it home from there.

Wildwood took third place overall.

Longport won the Red Bull title in 2016 and 2017.

Ocean City’s team included Bryan Theiss, Frank Brady, Brian McGroarty and Stephanie Hauck.

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Contact: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Tags

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments