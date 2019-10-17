Christie Louer led the Stockton University women's volleyball team in a 3-0 win against Ramapo College of New Jersey Thursday during a New Jersey Athletic Conference match.
Stockton won at home 25-19, 25-17, 25-19.
Louer had 11 kills, two aces and a block for the Ospreys (22-2, 6-0 NJAC).
Julie Kohlhoff had nine kills and four blocks. Charlotte Leon had nine kills.
Hannah Frascella had eight kills and two blocks for Ramapo College (9-4, 2-4 NJAC).
Morgan Ridgway had seven kills and six digs.
The Ospreys next play at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at McDaniel College.
