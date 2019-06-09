GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — With her ball in the rough just off the 18th hole fairway, Lexi Thompson faced the defining shot of the ShopRite LPGA Classic on Sunday afternoon
But before she swung her club, Thompson had to do some math.
Thompson sank a 20-foot putt to eagle the par-5 hole and win the $1.75 million Classic on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club.
Thompson shot a 4-under-par 67 for a 54-hole total of 12-under 201. Jeuongeun Lee6, who won last week's U.S Women's Open and led the Classic by two shots early in Sunday's back nine, shot a 70 and finished second, one shot back of Thompson.
Thompson made her pro debut at the Classic in 2010 but was playing at Seaview for the first time since 2015.
"It means the world to me to get this win here," she said. "I knew I was playing well coming into the event."
The eagle putt won Thompson the Classic, but her approach onto the 18th green was the shot of the tournament.
It came after she hit a 3-wood off the tee into the left rough. Thompson was 190 yards from the front of the green and 200 yards from the pin.
"I had sketchy lie," she said. "I knew it was going to jump."
Thompson had a 30 mph wind at her back. The plan was to hit the ball about 160 yards, so it landed 30 yards short of the green and could roll onto the putting surface.
"It's crazy to think about the numbers we were thinking about," she said.
Thompson ended up hitting a perfect pitching wedge, a club she typically hits 135 yards.
"I just trusted it," Thompson said.
The final round was played under sunny but difficult conditions.
The wind gusted and swirled around the par-71, 6,191-yard Bay Course. It blew so hard it rattled flag sticks and knocked caps off spectators' heads.
"Oh, my goodness. I haven't played in conditions like this for a long time, probably (in Scotland) last year," said Paula Creamer, who finished tied for eighth. "The golf course is playing awesome, but it was tough."
Lee6 was trying to become just the fifth LPGA player to follow a U.S. Open win with a victory in the next week's tournament.
She appeared on her way after she birdied the par-3 12th hole by hitting a 6-iron to within 3 feet of the cup.
But she bogeyed her next three holes. She missed the green at No. 13 and 15 and drove into the knee-deep heather at No. 14.
"I think I did pretty good before and after (the bogeys)," Lee6 said. "My rhythm was a little bit off. I'm pretty satisfied with finishing in second place."
Thompson had her own troubles on the back nine with bogeys at No. 12 and No. 15. But she birdied the par-4 16th hole when she hit her approach shot, an 88-yard wedge, to within 4 feet.
"I knew there were going to holes that were going to really tough, and I could possibly bogey," Thompson said. "But at the same time (I knew) that there were birdie holes out there, so I just tried to stay patient."
Thompson's eagle putt on No. 18 rolled left to right into the cup. As the ball dropped into the hole, Thompson bent her knees and pumped her fist as fans in the packed 18th hole grandstand roared.
"I got chills," she said. "The hair on my arms was sticking up once I made that putt."
Lee6 needed to eagle the 18th hole to tie Thompson and force a playoff. Her second shot landed on the green but rolled 45 feet from the cup. Lee6's eagle putt just slid past the left side of the hole.
In addition to surviving some bogeys Sunday, Thompson overcame some rough moments during the tournament.
Thompson switched to a claw putting grip the Tuesday before last week's U.S. Women's Open, where she finished tied for second.
But the grip and her putter appeared to betray when she four-putted for a double bogey on No. 1 during the Classic's second round Saturday.
"You know putting," Thompson said. "It's just like golf. It's crazy, a crazy game. I really just tried to stay positive with it. I've put so much work into my putting and then changing to the claw, it's been a lot different. But I'm feeling very comfortable with it."
The win was Thompson's first of the year and the 11th of her LPGA career. She earned $262,500, pushing her season earnings to just over the $1 million mark. Thompson is the top-ranked American in the world at No. 4.
Thompson is only 24, but this is her 10th season as a professional and her seventh as a full-time LPGA Tour member.
She has had plenty of highs and her share of lows on and off the course.
Her mother Judy, who was not at the Classic, is healthy now after being diagnosed with uterine cancer in 2017, the same year Thompson's grandmother died. Thompson has had some excruciating near-misses at LPGA major championships the past two years.
"If you go through life with a positive attitude, you can get through anything," Thompson said. "Just the way I've played with what I've been through and the determination and (hard work) that I've put into it, just to see it pay off, it means so much."
