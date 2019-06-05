The 2019 Atlantic City Boardwalk Bash, presented by the World Long Drive Tour, is set to finish up Wednesday at the Atlantic City Country Club in Northfield.
Gates open at noon, the event begins at 2 p.m.
Defending champions Mark Costello and Sandra Carlborg aim to gain more WLD Ranking points.
Last year, Costello won the open division with a longest drive of 360 yards. Carlborg won the women's division with a longest drive of 292 yards.
The first place prize for the open division is $25,000 and $12,000 for the winner of the women's division.
Winners of both divisions receive 1,000 World Ranking points.
