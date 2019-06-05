GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Jeongeun Lee6's fingers hurt.
The LPGA rookie standout from South Korea has had answer to multiple text messages after winning the U.S. Women's Open last weekend. Lee6 will be one of the players to watch when the $1.75 million ShopRite LPGA Classic tees off Friday on the Bay Course at Seaview Resort.
"It was an unforgettable moment," Lee6 said of winning the Open. "I've been sending so many messages and e-mails and phone calls to everyone. I feel super happy that all my fans are proud of me"
Lee6 has a number in her last name because when she when joined the Korean LPGA Tour three years ago she was the sixth player with the same Jeongeun Lee name.
Six turned out to be her favorite number, so she added it to her last name. Coincidentally, she won six events on the Korean LPGA Tour before joining the LPGA this year. Her South Korean fans nicknamed her "Lucky Six."
Lee6 spoke through an interpreter when she met with reporters Wednesday at Seaview. She was quick to smile and apologized for not conducting the interview in English, saying she hoped to able to do so soon.
The U.S. Open win introduced Lee6 to the greater-golf world. She was overcome with emotion after the final round thinking of her father Jung Ho Lee, a truck driver who was paralyzed in an accident when Lee6 was 4 years old. After the Open, Lee6 said she took up golf with the hopes of supporting her family.
"I know my background is a little bit tragic," she said. "I totally understand why people are curious, because people don't really know about me because I just became an LPGA player. I wish everyone could ask about me more than my family."
The 23-year-old Lee6 earned $1 million for U.S. Women's win. She celebrated by eating sushi with her managers.
Winning the U.S. Open can make a golfer's head spin for at least few days. There's more media requests, and the thrill of winning can make it hard to focus on upcoming events. The U.S. Open can also drain a golfer's physical and emotional energy.
Lee6 seems to be doing her best to avoid that.
She joked that she's not allowed to visit Atlantic City casinos and seems determined not to rest on her U.S. Open win. She has finished in the top 10 in three of her last five events and wants to continue that trend this weekend at the Classic.
"I'm still a rookie player," she said. "I don't want to think, 'Oh, I am the major, so I'm good. I really want to play (in) the rest of the tournaments."
