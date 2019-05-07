The build up for the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic has started. On Tuesday, the tournament will host their annual media day event. During the event, Annie Park will meet the media. This years tournament is scheduled for June 3 through June 9.
Seaview host ShopRite LPGA Classic media day Tuesday
