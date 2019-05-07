Final round of 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic

Tournament play wrapped up on Sunday when Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Sunday, June 10

 ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer

The build up for the 2019 ShopRite LPGA Classic has started. On Tuesday, the tournament will host their annual media day event. During the event, Annie Park will meet the media. This years tournament is scheduled for June 3 through June 9. 

GALLERY: Final round of 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic

1 of 38

Contact: 609-272-7046

nhuba@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpresshuba​

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments