Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Annie Park winner of 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic attend Media Day presented by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ. ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer at Seaview Golf Club and Hotel in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 7, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Annie Park winner of 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic attend Media Day presented by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ. ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer at Seaview Golf Club and Hotel in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 7, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Annie Park winner of 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic attend Media Day presented by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ. ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer at Seaview Golf Club and Hotel in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 7, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Annie Park winner of 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic attend Media Day presented by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ. ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer at Seaview Golf Club and Hotel in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 7, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Annie Park winner of 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic attend Media Day presented by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ. ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer at Seaview Golf Club and Hotel in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 7, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Annie Park winner of 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic attend Media Day presented by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ. ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer at Seaview Golf Club and Hotel in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 7, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Annie Park plays a nearby corn hole game while waiting to tee off on the 18th hole during the final round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Annie Park acknowledges spectators while waiting to tee off on the 17th hole during the final round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Annie Park acknowledges spectators while waiting to tee off on the 17th hole during the final round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Annie Park tees off on the first hole during the first round of the HUGEL-Air Premia LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Annie Park tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the HUGEL-Air Premia LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Annie Park hits out of a bunker on the fourth hole during the final round of the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Annie Park winner of 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic attend Media Day presented by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ. ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer at Seaview Golf Club and Hotel in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 7, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Annie Park winner of 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic attend Media Day presented by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ. ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer at Seaview Golf Club and Hotel in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 7, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Annie Park winner of 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic attend Media Day presented by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ. ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer at Seaview Golf Club and Hotel in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 7, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Annie Park winner of 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic attend Media Day presented by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ. ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer at Seaview Golf Club and Hotel in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 7, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Annie Park winner of 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic attend Media Day presented by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ. ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer at Seaview Golf Club and Hotel in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 7, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Annie Park winner of 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic attend Media Day presented by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ. ShopRite LPGA Classic presented by Acer at Seaview Golf Club and Hotel in Galloway Township, NJ. Tuesday May 7, 2019. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
Annie Park chips to the 10th green during the first round of the Indy Women in Tech Championship golf tournament, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018, Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Darron Cummings
Annie Park plays a nearby corn hole game while waiting to tee off on the 18th hole during the final round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Annie Park acknowledges spectators while waiting to tee off on the 17th hole during the final round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Annie Park acknowledges spectators while waiting to tee off on the 17th hole during the final round of the Tournament of Champions LPGA golf tournament Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack
Annie Park tees off on the first hole during the first round of the HUGEL-Air Premia LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Annie Park tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the HUGEL-Air Premia LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Annie Park putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the HUGEL-Air Premia LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Mark J. Terrill
Annie Park hits out of a bunker on the fourth hole during the final round of the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open golf tournament at Wilshire Country Club Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Annie Park won the ShopRite LPGA Classic last year.
The victory didn’t make golf any easier.
“I’ve been there struggling,” she said. “I know what it’s like. Winning a tournament changes schedule planning, but I don’t think it changes my motivation to try my best. I’ve tasted pain and the struggle of it. (Success) doesn’t come easy. "
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Park, 24, will defend her title when the $1.75 million Classic is held June 7-9 on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel.
1 of 38
Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Park finished the weekend 16-under-par. Sunday, June 10
Mariah Stackhouse hits a tee-shot Sunday on the fourth hole during the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township. Stackhouse finished the Classic with an 11-under 202.
Annie Park hits a tee shot on the fourth hole Sunday on the Bay Course at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township. She shot an 8-under-par 63 in the final round to defeat Sakura Yokomine by one shot. ‘I can’t describe in words how I feel,’ Park said. The victory ensures she can play in LPGA Tour events for the next two years.
GALLERY: Final round of 2018 ShopRite LPGA Classic
1 of 38
Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Park finished the weekend 16-under-par. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Tournament play wrapped up on Sunday when Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Tournament play wrapped up on Sunday when Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Tournament play wrapped up on Sunday when Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Tournament play wrapped up on Sunday when Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Tournament play wrapped up on Sunday when Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Tournament play wrapped up on Sunday when Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Tournament play wrapped up on Sunday when Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Tournament play wrapped up on Sunday when Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Tournament play wrapped up on Sunday when Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Tournament play wrapped up on Sunday when Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Tournament play wrapped up on Sunday when Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Tournament play wrapped up on Sunday when Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Tournament play wrapped up on Sunday when Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Tournament play wrapped up on Sunday when Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Tournament play wrapped up on Sunday when Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Tournament play wrapped up on Sunday when Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Tournament play wrapped up on Sunday when Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Tournament play wrapped up on Sunday when Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Tournament play wrapped up on Sunday when Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Annie Park waves to the crowd surrounding the 18th green on Sunday after finishing the weekend at 16-under-par. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Marina Alex lines up a put on the green of the 18th hole on Sunday. Alex finished the weekend in third at 14-under-par. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Leona Maguire shoots an uphill put on hole 12 on Sunday. Maguire finished her pro-debut weekend at 8-under-par. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Marina Alex lines up a put on the green of the 18th hole on Sunday. Alex finished the weekend in third at 14-under-par. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Marina Alex celebrates finishing the ShopRite LPGA Classic at third with a 14-under 199 on the Bay Course at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township.
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Mariah Stackhouse hits a tee-shot Sunday on the fourth hole during the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township. Stackhouse finished the Classic with an 11-under 202.
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Crowds watch the Classic’s final round Sunday at Seaview.
Su-Hyun Oh works her way out of a bunker on Sunday. Oh finished 12-under-par for the weekend to tie for fifth. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Sakura Yokomine hits a chip shot from just off the green at 18 on Sunday. Yokomine finished second this weekend at 15-under-par. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Annie Park hits a tee shot on the fourth hole Sunday on the Bay Course at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club in Galloway Township. She shot an 8-under-par 63 in the final round to defeat Sakura Yokomine by one shot. ‘I can’t describe in words how I feel,’ Park said. The victory ensures she can play in LPGA Tour events for the next two years.
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Sei Young Kim hits from off the side of the fairway of hole 4 on Sunday. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Annie Park putts on the green of hole 18. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Park finished the weekend 16-under-par. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Park finished the weekend 16-under-par. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Park finished the weekend 16-under-par. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Park finished the weekend 16-under-par.
Photo by Erin Grugan, Press Photographer
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Park finished the weekend 16-under-par. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Annie Park captured her first LPGA victory on Sunday at the ShopRite LPGA Classic at Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club. Park finished the weekend 16-under-par. Sunday, June 10
ERIN GRUGAN / Staff Photographer
Park returned to Seaview on Tuesday for the tournament’s annual media day to promote this year’s event. The field this year is one of the best in the Classic’s recent memory with popular players Lexi Thompson, Michelle Wie and Paula Creamer committed to play. In addition to Park, past ShopRite winners Stacy Lewis and Anna Nordqvist also will tee it up.
The Classic began in 1986 and is always one of the highlights of the South Jersey sports scene. Since ShopRite became the title sponsor in 1992, the event has raised more than $32 million for charities.
Park’s Classic victory was her first LPGA career win. She had struggled with injuries since joining the tour three years ago. Things got so bad that Park almost gave up professional golf before the start of last season.
Her older sister, Bo, talked her out of it.
“I was looking at other jobs,” Park said. ‘One of the jobs was journalism or communications. My sister was like why don’t you give it one last shot and give it 150 percent and see how you feel at the end of the year. If you give it your best shot and it didn’t work out at least you won’t have regrets.”
Things did work out.
Park made the cut in 16 of 19 events and earned $549,421.
So far in 2019, she’s been inconsistent. She has missed the cut in three of her last four events but finished tied for third at the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open last month. Park is No. 36 on the LPGA money list with $145,749 in earnings.
But her biggest issue came off the course in April at the ANA Inspiration in Palm Springs, the LPGA’s first major championship.
Park discovered just hours before she was scheduled to tee off in the tournament’s first round that the back window of her rental car had been smashed and her clubs stolen. It’s no surprise Park missed the cut.
Park joked Tuesday that she got more attention for having her clubs stolen than she did for winning the Classic. She’s since moved on with a new set of clubs.
“It’s unfortunate,” she said. “It’s my fault for leaving my clubs in the car. I know I shouldn’t, and I still did because I thought it was safe. They’re probably at a pawn shot somewhere. My name is on the golf clubs. I know that they can’t sell them because they’re going to get caught.”
Park grew up in Long Island, New York. The Classic is practically a home tournament for her. She has almost always played well at ShopRite. In addition to her victory, she finished tied for sixth in 2016. Park played college golf at the University of Southern California and now lives in Orlando, Florida.
“It is an excuse to go home for a little bit and see family,” she said of the Classic. “My family can’t come put to (many) of my tournaments because they’re busy. This is one way to bond as a family to come out for this event.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.