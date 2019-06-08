GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — The 54-hole, $1.75 million ShopRite LPGA Classic continued Saturday with some key story lines to follow all weekend.
Jeongeun Lee6 leads the Classic with a 36-hole total of 10-under 132. What follows is how those story lines unfolded during Saturday’s second round on the par-71 Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club.
Can defending champion Annie Park repeat her ShopRite success?
Park won the classic last season with a 16-under par 197 total.
She has missed the cut in four of her last five events. But she did finish tied for third at the Hugel-Air Premia LA Open last month and seems to always play well at the Classic. In addition to her victory, the Long Island native finished tied for sixth at the 2016 Classic.
Park shot a 3-over 74 Saturday and missed the cut by a shot with a 36-hole total of 1-over 143.