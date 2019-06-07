SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
Saturday (Round 2)
7:15 a.m.: Second round tees off on holes 1 and 10 (all day)
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Oreo Family Fun Zone
2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.: Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of NJ Junior Golf Show (Seaview driving range, free to all Saturday ticket holders and their children)
3 to 5 p.m.: Live coverage on The Golf Channel
Sunday (Round 3)
7 a.m.: Final round tees off (all day)
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Oreo Family Fun Zone
3 to 5 p.m.: Live coverage on Golf Channel
Award ceremony will follow immediately after last hole
TICKET OPTIONS
• Tickets cost $15 each day. Weekly grounds pass is $30. Weekly Clubhouse Pass is $60 (provides access inside Seaview Resort).
• Children 17 and under are free to every LPGA event, as are all service personnel (military, fire and police) with proper identification.
• ShopRite Price Plus members get two free tickets per day with a valid membership card.
• Additionally, each Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey member receives free admission for two by showing their health care card at the main gate.
• Anyone who rents an Enterprise car during the week from its Absecon location will receive a voucher for two one-day tickets.
• Show your M Life Rewards Card (MGM Resorts) at the main gate to receive two free tickets.
HOW TO WATCH ON SITE
• Before entering the course, watch the pros at the putting green and driving range. Both allow an upclose view.
• Upon entering the course, fans can either follow a player from hole to hole or camp out at one hole and let the players come to you.
• A grandstand is near the 18th green. The hole is a big draw, especially on the Classic’s final day, so stake out your seat early.
• The second green is a great place to watch. This 407-yard, par-4 could be the toughest hole if the wind blows off the bay.
WHERE TO PARK
At The Galloway Municipal Office Complex, 300 Jimmie Leeds Road. A free shuttle will take spectators to and from the general parking location. Shuttles will run continuously from 30 minutes before the first tee time until 30 minutes after play has ended. Parking is $5 (cash only). There is no general admission parking at Seaview.
AUTOGRAPH POLICY
According to the LPGA, no autographs are permitted once a player begins a competitive round, Friday to Sunday. A player may elect to sign autographs prior to or at the conclusion of her round.
ON-SITE RESTRICTIONS
• No coolers permitted on Tournament grounds. State liquor laws prohibit patrons from bringing their own alcoholic beverages. Beer is available at concession stands. Patrons will not be allowed to leave the tournament with open containers of alcoholic beverages.
• No outside food or beverages
• No containers, backpacks, large bags or large chairs (standard golf seats and stools permitted)
• No cameras or camcorders
• Cellular phones are permitted but must be silent; no rings, alerts or other sounds
MORE INFORMATION
Go to PressofAC.com/LPGA.
