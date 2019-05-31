Rain Rally: Higa holds onto US Women's Open lead after delay

Mamiko Higa of Japan, watches her ball off the 13th tee during the second round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament, Friday, May 31, 2019, in Charleston, S.C. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

 The Associated Press
Friday
At Country Club of Charleston
Charleston, S.C.
Purse: $5.5 million
Yardage: 6,535; Par 71
Partial Second Round

a-denotes amateur

Mamiko Higa65-71—136-6
Jessica Korda69-68—137-5
a-Gina Kim66-72—138-4
Jeongeun Lee70-69—139-3
Jaye Marie Green71-68—139-3
Angel Yin72-68—140-2
Azahara Munoz68-72—140-2
Gerina Piller70-70—140-2
Yu Liu69-71—140-2
Minjee Lee71-69—140-2
Inbee Park70-70—140-2
Pei-Yun Chien75-66—141—1
Dottie Ardina71-70—141—1
a-Andrea Lee69-72—141—1
Caroline Masson70-71—141—1
Gaby Lopez72-70—142E
Minami Katsu72-70—142E
Morgan Pressel70-72—142E
Charley Hull72-70—142E
Ryann O'Toole70-72—142E
Jinyoung Ko72-70—142E
Lizette Salas71-71—142E
Aditi Ashok72-71—143+1
Hina Arakaki72-71—143+1
Ai Suzuki73-70—143+1
Wei-Ling Hsu72-71—143+1
Megan Khang72-71—143+1
Carlota Ciganda69-74—143+1
Chella Choi72-72—144+2
Hannah Green76-68—144+2
Nanna Koerstz Madsen73-71—144+2
Mi Hyang Lee71-73—144+2
Eun Hee Ji72-72—144+2
Eri Okayama72-72—144+2

Leaderboard at time of suspended play

GolferScoreThru
Mamiko Higa-6F
Jessica Korda-5F
a-Gina Kim-4F
Celine Boutier-414
Jeongeun Lee-3F
Jaye Marie Green-3F
Lexi Thompson-316
Nelly Korda-315

Eight tied at -2

