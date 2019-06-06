GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Ric Crosby describes himself as a free spirit.

That's almost certainly what you would have to be to drive across country to volunteer at a golf tournament.

Either that or crazy.

Crosby lives in Hemet, California, about 80 miles southeast of Los Angeles.

But this week, he's volunteering at the ShopRite LPGA Classic. The $1.75 million tournament will be held Friday through Sunday on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club.

"I'm on what I call the sucker list," Crosby said with a laugh Sunday.

Crosby, 70, is one of a small group of tournament volunteers, mostly retirees, who occasionally volunteer at golf tournaments around the country.

Jim Leber, a 74-year-old Colts Neck, Monmouth County, resident, has volunteered at the Classic since 1999. But he's also volunteered at tournaments in Hawaii, Florida, Virginia and California.

"I've been playing golf since I was a teenager," Leber said. "I like watching the golf."

The Classic this week will rely on 1,000 volunteers for everything from helping keep score to driving players to and from Seaview.

The tournament only has about 15 full-time, paid staff members.

"We can't run the tournament without the volunteers," tournament manager Bill Hansen said. "They are the face of the tournament. They touch every facet of the tournament."

GALLERY: Pro-Am at the ShopRite LPGA Classic

1 of 79