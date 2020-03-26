Rider University women's basketball standout Stella Johnson was named the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and Eastern College Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Year on Thursday.
Johnson, a senior, led the NCAA Division I in scoring with 24.4 points per game. She set a MAAC tournament record with 37 points in Rider's win over Niagara in the quarterfinals held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic C. She helped her team win their first regular season co-championship.
Rider was declared the conference champs this week and named an NCAA automatic qualifier from the MAAC after the cancellation of the national tournament due to COVID-19.
Siena sophomore Jalen Pickett was named to the men's All-ECAC first team. He's the first player in team history to earn multiple All-ECAC honors after being named Rookie of the Year and given a second-team selection last season. Pickett was also named MAAC Men's Basketball Player of the Year.
He averaged 15.3 points, 4.5 rebounds and a league-leading 6.0 assists in the regular season. He helped Siena win their first regular season championship since 2010 and the NCAA's automatic bid.
Two other players, Marist's Rebekah Hand and Manhattan's Courtney Warley were All-MAAC first team selections and All-ECAC second-team players.
Hand led Marist scoring with 18 points per game. Marist claimed its 12th regular season title as co-champions with Rider.
Warley was the defending MAAC Defensive Player of the Year. She scored 11.6 points per game, 8.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals. She ranked second in the MAAC for steals (69) and third for rebounds (254).
