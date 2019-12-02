Individual session tickets are on sale for the 2020 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference men’s and women’s basketball tournaments that will be held March 10-14 at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City.
The tickets can be purchased on ticketmaster.com and maac-sports.com/basketball. The prices range from $10 to $40 for a single session for the women’s tournament and $15 to $50 for men’s sessions.
The five-day event will feature the league basketball championships, plus its ESports Championship, MAAC Fan Fest, MAAC Band Jam, MAAC ‘n Cheese Fest and Spirit Squad Showcase.
It’s the first time since 2003 the conference championships will be held in New Jersey. The tournaments will be held at Boardwalk Hall through 2022.
The tournaments will be Atlantic City’s first March Madness events since the Atlantic 10 Conference held its men’s tournament at Boardwalk Hall from 2007-12.
The MAAC consists of 11 schools. In addition to New Jersey universities St. Peter’s, Monmouth and Rider, it features Marist, Fairfield, Canisius, Iona, Manhattan, Niagara, Quinnipiac and Siena.
The Iona men’s team has won the last four championships, while the Quinnipiac women’s team captured the last three titles.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.