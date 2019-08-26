The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference revealed its logo Monday for the men's and women's basketball tournaments to be held at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
The logo features elements from Atlantic City's historic Boardwalk and an outline of the arena.
The 2019-20 season's MAAC championship will be held March 10-14 at Boardwalk Hall. It's the first time since 2003 the conference championships will be held in New Jersey. The tournaments will be held at Boardwalk Hall through 2022.
“Atlantic City couldn’t be prouder to be the new home of the MAAC championships for the next three years to come,” Atlantic City Sports Commission director of sports sales Daniel Gallagher said in a statement.
The tournaments will be Atlantic City's first March Madness event since the Atlantic 10 held its men’s tournament at Boardwalk Hall from 2007-12.
“Today’s logo release is the tipoff of what will be an exciting move for the MAAC and its member institutions to Atlantic City and the famous Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall,” MAAC Commissioner Rich Ensor said Monday in statement. “We are proud to host the upcoming MAAC basketball championships in a destination site of Atlantic City’s caliber and want to reinforce our ties to the community, and the Garden State, whenever possible.”
The tournaments could bring more than $3.7 million in customer spending to the resort, according to a report the conference issued this year.
“We believe that Atlantic City and the MAAC will flourish together — highlighting premier championships with an electric destination that both athletes and fans can enjoy.”
The tournaments will not affect the state individual high school wrestling championships. That event will be held at Boardwalk Hall the week before the two basketball tournaments.
The MAAC consists of 11 schools. In addition to New Jersey universities Monmouth and Rider, it features Marist, Fairfield, Saint Peter’s, Canisius, Iona, Manhattan, Niagara, Quinnipiac and Siena.
Tickets for this year's tournaments are on sale at boardwalkhall.com.
