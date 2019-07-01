The Mainland 10-and-under Little League baseball team earned an 18-3 victory over Hammonton on Monday to advance to the District 16 championship game.
Mainland will play the winner of Hammonton and Northfield in the title game Friday. Hammonton and Northfield will play Wednesday.
Dante Franchini was the winning pitcher. Rocco Bonavita, Ben Conner and Matteo Lucca each had two hits.
Mainland's roster consists of players from Linwood and Somers Point.
