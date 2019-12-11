Kevin Antczak ran a 20-minute, 48-second race at Holmdel Park as a freshman for Mainland Regional High School boys cross country team.
That was a fine time, even for a freshman, but it wasn't one that marked an obvious future Division-I athlete.
But that's what Antczak is now.
The 17-year-old will run for North Carolina State University next year after improving his Holmdel time more than five minutes to 15:29 at this year's Shore Coaches Invitational. That and more made him The Press Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.
"I didn't expect to be where I am now," Antczak said. "It's really humbling to get this award."
Antczak won the Atlantic County, Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Group III championships and finished second at the Meet of Champions.
Antczak credits Mainland coach Dan Heyman with leading his improvement.
"I guess in the beginning I just listened to my coach," Antczak said. "He's really to blame for it because he guided me from twenty minutes to fifteen."
Heyman credits the work Antczak puts in.
"His times have been incredible but his work ethic has been unmatched," Heyman said. "Kevin is just incredibly dedicated, very driven and talented. He is undoubtedly the best runner in Mainland's and the CAL's history."
Antczak says his motivation grew as he progressed from freshman to senior year.
"I made sacrifices, like getting more sleep and eating better and making sure I recover and don't get hurt," Antczak said. "I was motivated to get better and make those sacrifices ... to do anything I could to make our team better."
Antczak's dad is a runner and used to take him to races when he was a kid. When middle school came around, Antczak started running cross country and track. He enjoys the challenge and the act itself.
"(I like) just trying to be the best runner that you can be and trying to run as fast as you can on a given day," Antczak said. "When I run, it just makes me feel better."
He thinks of it as a different type of sport.
"The fact that it's not like you're trying to get a touchdown or score a bunch of points," Antczak said. "It's about pushing yourself as much as you can. The running community is different from other sports. It's definitely a different type of camaraderie."
Antczak's cross country season is still ongoing. Last weekend he was in Portland, Oregon, running at the Nike Cross Nationals. He ran a 15:34 and placed 24th among 203 of the best runners in the country.
"I'd say I didn't have a bad race, but I didn't have the best race either," Antczak said. "I just know I can do better."
This weekend, he's heading to San Diego to run in the Foot Locker Nationals. There are four regional meets in the run up to Nationals. Antczak placed fourth in the North East meet. The top 10 finishers from each region get a bib for Saturday's race at Balboa Park.
"My goal is just to run as fast as I can," Antczak said. "I don't want to have any regrets after the race."
Coach of the Year
Cedar Creek cross country coach Sam Chelnik helped the Pirates to a third-place finish in the CAL, second in Atlantic County and fifth in South Jersey Group II. He is The Press Coach of the Year.
It's his seventh season as head of the program and ninth as a teacher at Cedar Creek where he's currently working in special education. Chelnik ran competitively in high school but stopped when he entered college.
He runs with the team though.
"I usually run between 20 and 30 miles a week, it just depends on what I need to do," Chelnik said. "We go out on distance runs, and it gives us time with the runners."
Chelnik likes how the sport rewards hard work.
"What I really like about cross country in particular is that if you put in the hard work and you put in the time and effort, everyone can improve," Chelnik said. "You don't have to be the fastest person on the team, but you can see how you're doing better than you were before."
Team of the Year
Ocean City successfully defended its South Jersey Group III title and went on to place fourth at states. They ran their best team average at Holmdel in over a decade. The Red Raiders, No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, is the Team of the Year.
To add to their superlatives, they were the Cape May County and CAL champions. They also won three invitationals: the Cherokee Challenge, the Osprey Invitational and the Disney Cross Country Classic in Orlando, Florida.
Coach Matt Purdue said the team is close knit.
"One of the nice things was everyone worked together regardless of the race lineup," Purdue said. "At any given meet there was a different order of finish, so it was truly a team of equal strengths and talents."
