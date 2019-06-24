Downbeach defeated Absecon 13-0 Monday in a Little League Baseball District 16 tournament game for ages 11-12.
Gavin Cohen and Brendan Cahill combined for a one-hitter for Down Beach, which includes players from Brigantine and Ventnor.
Cohen and Bernie Hargadon each had two hits.
Upper Township 9, Linwood 2: Joshua Pashley and Aiden Ralph each scored two runs for Upper Township.
Pashley, shortstop, and Luke Smith, right fielder, made some key plays in the field. Wesley Andrews was the winning pitcher.
For Linwood, Christian Madamba pitched three innings and gave two runs. Damon Herzchel and Johnny Franchini contributed on offense.
Margate, Mullica Township split 2 games: Margate and Mullica Township split a doubleheader in Little League District 16’s best-of-three Intermediate 50/70 baseball tournament Saturday.
Margate won the second game 14-10. Joey Wilkinson hit a triple that drove in the game-winning runs. Brian Keenen earned the win, and Keegan Rothman got the save.
Mullica won the first game 17-7. Further details were unavailable.
Margate will play Mullica in the final game of the series at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The winner will advance to the state tournament.
The Intermediate 50/70 division utilizes a 50-foot pitching distance and 70-foot base path for 12- and 13-year-old players. This is the first season that local leagues are involved with the division.
Softball
Hammonton 10, Middle Township 9: Juliet Thompson got three hits and scored two runs for the Middle Township.
Gabby Cruz pitched a complete game and struck out 14 for Middle. Cruz, Sophia Nemeth and Lily Vogel also had hits for Middle.
Further details about the game were unavailable.
