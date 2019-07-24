The Margate Green Wave beat Ocean City 4-1 on Wednesday to advance to the semifinal round of the Atlantic County Baseball League playoffs.
The fourth-seeded Green Wave (13-12) won the best-of-three first-round series 2-0 and will meet top-seeded and host Margate Hurricanes (21-2) at 7 p.m. Monday in a semifinal game. Northfield (18-8), the No. 2 seed, hosts third-seeded Hammonton (15-11) at 7 p.m. Monday in the other semifinal.
Green Wave pitcher Frank Piernikowski went the distance, gave up five hits, struck out eight and walked one. Antonio Caraballo hit an RBI double and laid down a suicide squeeze that scored another run. Dante DiPalma added a solo home run, and Jeff Sennett doubled in a run.
For fifth-seeded Ocean City (11-15), Brian Khoury went 2 for 3.
The ACBL semifinals are best-of-three, with games scheduled for Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The higher-seeded team in each series will host Monday and Wednesday, if necessary. The lower-seeded teams host Tuesday.
