The Margate Green Wave defeated Ventnor 14-3 in six innings in an Atlantic County Baseball League game Friday night.
Carson Denham was the winning pitcher and went 2 for 4. Justin Maniero was 2 for 3 with a home run. Nick Nutile was 2 for 4, and Rocky Lacovara was 2 for 3.
For Ventnor, Billy Wheatley was 2 for 3.
Thursday night
Hammonton 4, Margate Green Wave 2: Pete Berenato pitched 5 2/3 innings and struck out 12 to help Hammonton win a game shortened to six innings due to rain.
Zach Guerrier, Jon Gonzalez, Giancarlo Palmieri each had two hits. Tyler Tome had an RBI double.
For the Green Wave, Antonio Caraballo had a double and a solo home run.
