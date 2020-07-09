spt_acbl

Margate Hurricanes hosted Ocean City in the ACBL league, for some of the first live sports since the Covid pandemic. Margate, NJ. July 7, 2020 (Kristian Gonyea/For the Press of Atlantic City)

 Kristian Gonyea

The Margate Green Wave beat visiting Absecon 4-1 on Wednesday in the Atlantic County Baseball League. It was the first game of the season for both teams.

Green Wave pitchers Carson Denham and Dominic Buonadonna combined to pitch a no-hitter.

Denham went 2⅔ innings and struck out two, and winner Buonadonna worked the final 4⅓ innings and had eight strikeouts.

Margate trailed 1-0 but scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Sam Daggers doubled in two runs, and Rocky Lacovara singled in Daggers. Nick Atohi hit a solo homer in the fourth inning and went 2 for 2. Dante DiPalmo added a hit. 

Absecon scored on a walk.

Ocean City 6, Northfield 4: Steve Normane and Don Fiorentino each homered for visiting Ocean City (1-1) and Trevor Cohen had three hits.

Winning pitcher Tyler Mondile allowed three runs in four innings. Brendan Bean worked the final three innings for the save. Bean struck out six, including the final batter with the bases loaded.

For Northfield (0-1), Junior Mejia and Brett Uhing had three hits apiece.

Thursday's games

Margate Green Wave at Hammonton

Ocean City at Ventnor

Friday's games

Margate Hurricanes at Northfield, 7

Egg Harbor City at Absecon, 7

Contact: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

