Eric Fitzgerald and Monny Strickland homered and Jared Lenko won his fourth decision without a loss as the Margate Hurricanes defeated Ocean City 8-1 in the Atlantic County Baseball League on Monday night.

The Hurricanes improved to 15-1, and Ocean City fell to 7-8.

Lenko (4-0) struck out seven and gave up five hits.

Also for Margate, Jason Law had 3 hits. Fitzgerald, Strickland and Chris Knott each had two, and Dave Housel drove in three runs.

Hammonton 4, Northfield 1: Dan Gavlick drove in runs with a single and a double to lead Hammonton.

Junior Mejia added two hits, and CJ Brown singled, walked twice and scored.

Josh Wagner earned the win. He struck out three, gave up three hits and walked one. Kevin Baxter struck out three to earn the save.

Second-place Northfield fell to 13-4. Hammonton improved to 7-9.

