Eric Fitzgerald and Monny Strickland homered and Jared Lenko won his fourth decision without a loss as the Margate Hurricanes defeated Ocean City 8-1 in the Atlantic County Baseball League on Monday night.
The Hurricanes improved to a league-best 15-1, and Ocean City fell to 7-8.
Lenko (4-0) struck out seven and gave up five hits.
Also for Margate, Jason Law had 3 hits. Fitzgerald, Strickland and Chris Knott each had two, and Dave Housel drove in three runs.
