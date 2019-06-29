Monny Strickland drove in the game-winning run to lead the Margate Hurricanes to a 5-4 victory over Hammonton in an Atlantic County Baseball League game Friday.
In the bottom of the seventh, Jim Pasquale walked and Duke McCarron came in to pinch run. Nolan Charlton singled, and Strickland drove in McCarron to end the game. Pasquale also hit a solo home run. Strickland and Jason Law each had two hits. Chris Knott added a two-run double.
Jordan Friedman pitched the final four innings and gave up just one run to earn the win.
For Hammonton, Dan Gavlick had two hits, including a two-run homer. Jon Martino struck out 13.
