Margate Little League is hosting a two-day baseball tournament Saturday and Sunday.
Twelve teams aged 12-and-under are competing from Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Host Margate has two teams participating.
Results are below, with the second day beginning 8 a.m. Sunday.
Group A
Coventry, Pa. 18, Margate II 0
Drexel Hill, Pa. 4, Hillsborough 3
Hillsborough, NJ 13, Margate II 1
Coventry 6, Drexel Hill 4
Group B
Southern Lehigh Valley 12, Margate I 0
Outlaw Baseball (N.J.) 15, Holland, Pa. 3
Southern Lehigh Valley 6, Holland 1
Outlaw Baseball 13, Margate I 1
Group C
Jersey Bombers 12, Plymouth Meeting, Pa. 3
Sacred Heart (N.J.) 8, Montgomery 2
Jersey Bombers 5, Montgomery 3
Sacred Heart 11, Plymouth Meeting 7
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.