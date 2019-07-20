New Hampshire Motor Speedway has long been one of Martin Truex Jr.’s favorite racetracks.
In 25 NASCAR Cup starts there, he’s earned 11 top-10 finishes. He’s led at least 83 laps in each of the past five trips to the Loudon racetrack. And his ties to the track started during childhood, when he watched his father race there.
And yet, he’s never won a Cup race there.
“New Hampshire has been one of our better tracks the past few years. It’s been kind of like Richmond in that we have (run) up front and led a lot of laps, just haven’t closed the deal to get to victory lane,” he said in a statement from Joe Gibbs Racing, the team for which he drives the No. 19 Toyota Camry.
The 1998 Southern Regional High School graduate will start sixth Sunday at the Magic Mile in the Foxwoods Resort Casino 301.
Truex, 39, knows his way to victory lane at New Hampshire, though. In 2000, he started on the pole and led the entire 101 laps to earn his first victory in the NASCAR regional circuit now called the K&N Pro Series East. Three years later, he won again from the pole. And in 2005, he earned the first win of what is now called the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
“Obviously, we were able to finally win at Richmond this year, so hopefully we can do the same this week,” said Truex, owner of six top-five finishes in Cup races at Loudon.
His 11.0 average starting position and 12.6 average finish at Loudon are his best among the tracks at which he’s not won.
Truex enters Sunday’s race sixth in driver points through 19 of 36 races. He’s won four races, tying him with Kyle Busch for the most.
He finished 19th last week at Kentucky Speedway. He started eighth and managed to get a loose-handling racecar in position for a top-10 finish until he earned a speeding penalty on his final green-flag pit stop.
Notes: SiriusXM will be his primary sponsor for this race. ... Younger brother Ryan Truex was in the field for Saturday’s Xfinity race at Loudon. He finished eighth July 12 in the Xfinity race at Kentucky.
