The speed and excitement of indoor auto racing returns to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall on Friday and Saturday with the NAPA Know How Atlantic City Indoor Race Weekend. More than 150 midget autos will compete.
Qualifying heats in the Three-quarter (TQ) Midgets, Champ Karts and Slingshots divisions will begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Racing resumes at 7 p.m. Saturday with final preliminaries followed by the championship races. The main event is the 17th annual Gambler’s Classic, a 40-lap, 24-car race for TQ Midgets at approximately 9 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s amazing, a definite fan-friendly event,” said Danny Sammons, 34, the Indoor Race Weekend’s co-promoter and event manager. “It’s nonstop action, and the cars are the perfect size to go around the track. The skill and reaction time of the drivers is amazing. They’re making laps in under eight seconds. If you haven’t seen it, it’s something you have to see.”
Five past winners of the Gambler’s Classic will be there, including defending champion Ryan Flores. Others are Erick Rudolph (winner in 2012, 2015 and 2017), Anthony Sesely (2013, 2014 and 2016), Lou Cicconi Jr. (2006, 2010) and Joey Payne (2004, 2007).
Friday’s preliminaries will have a field which includes 65 TQ Midgets, 46 Champ Karts and 48 Slingshots.
The Gambler’s Classic is round three of five races for the Indoor Auto Racing Championship Series Fueled by VP Racing Fuels. Matt Janisch, of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, and Flores, of Cornelius, North Carolina, won rounds one and two, respectively, on Jan. 4 and 5 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. The final two rounds of the series will be March 8 and 9 in Syracuse, New York. Flores, who was fourth in round one, is the current point leader.
Galloway Township teenager Mara Justine, who made the top 14 of TV’s American Idol last year, will sing the National Anthem approximately 15 minutes before the racing on Friday and Saturday.
Information, including ticket and hotel links, is available at indoorautoracing.com. Tickets are available daily and the day of the events at the Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall box office.
