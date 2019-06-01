|By The Associated Press
|Saturday's qualifying; Race Sunday
|At Pocono Raceway
|Long Pond, Pa.
|Lap Length: 2.5 miles
|(Car number in parentheses)
1. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet, 173.494 mph.
2. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 172.629.
3. (14) Clint Bowyer, Ford, 172.520.
4. (20) Erik Jones, Toyota, 172.410.
5. (2) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 172.374.
6. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 171.939.
7. (42) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 171.890.
8. (48) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, 171.857.
9. (41) Daniel Suarez, Ford, 171.690.
10. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 171.661.
11. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 171.631.
12. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 171.618.
13. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford, 171.579.
14. (21) Paul Menard, Ford, 171.566.
15. (88) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 171.556.
16. (22) Joey Logano, Ford, 171.370.
17. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 171.187.
18. (17) Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ford, 171.148.
19. (6) Ryan Newman, Ford, 170.581.
20. (19) Martin Truex Jr., Toyota, 170.445.
21. (1) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 170.184.
22. (95) Matt DiBenedetto, Toyota, 170.100.
23. (8) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 170.084.
24. (37) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 170.042.
25. (13) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 169.997.
26. (43) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 169.208.
27. (38) David Ragan, Ford, 168.625.
28. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford, 168.432.
29. (47) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 167.563.
30. (36) Matt Tifft, Ford, 167.094.
31. (00) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 166.960.
32. (15) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 166.472.
33. (32) Corey LaJoie, Ford, 166.442.
34. (51) Bayley Currey, Ford, 166.402.
35. (27) Reed Sorenson, Chevrolet, 163.690.
36. (77) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, 162.285.
37. (52) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 0.000.
