Race car driver Mike Tidaback, of Brick in Ocean County, plans to attend the Atlantic City Indoor Race this weekend despite still recovering from injuries.
Tidaback suffered a serious head injury in a qualifying race at the Atlantic City Indoor Race event a year ago.
Danny Sammons, Indoor Race Weekend’s co-promoter and event manager, said Tidaback plans to be at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall to watch this weekend's races.
"He's doing better, but there's still a lot of recovery ahead of him," Sammons said. "He's still recovering at home. He's out of the hospital and does plan to be (in Atlantic City) to spectate. He didn't get to (the races in) Allentown, but he did get to Trenton (in December) to watch the indoor races on the dirt track. He's getting out and he's walking, but he has a long road to recovery. He's still working to get back on his feet. But he's doing a lot better than he was a year ago, that's for sure. He plans to be there with his wife and family."
Tidaback was in critical condition after a crash Jan. 26, 2018, and spent a month at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. He spent another month in a hospital in Toms River.
Tidaback won the Gambler's Classic in 2008.
