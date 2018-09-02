NASCAR Darlington Auto Racing
Denny Hamlin (11) leads the pack to start the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Darlington Raceway, Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018, in Darlington, S.C. (AP Photo/Terry Renna)

 Terry Renna
Sunday
At Darlington Raceway
Darlington, S.C.
Lap length: 1.366 miles
(Start position in parentheses)

1. (13) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 367 laps, 55 points.

2. (8) Joey Logano, Ford, 367, 50.

3. (2) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 367, 54.

4. (22) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 367, 39.

5. (11) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 367, 40.

6. (9) Kurt Busch, Ford, 367, 39.

7. (5) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 367, 35.

8. (7) Erik Jones, Toyota, 367, 44.

9. (31) Jamie McMurray, Chevrolet, 367, 30.

10. (1) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 367, 31.

11. (3) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 367, 34.

12. (25) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Ford, 367, 25.

13. (19) Chris Buescher, Chevrolet, 367, 24.

14. (12) Aric Almirola, Ford, 367, 23.

15. (21) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 367, 22.

16. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 367, 21.

17. (14) Paul Menard, Ford, 366, 20.

18. (23) David Ragan, Ford, 366, 19.

19. (6) Ryan Newman, Chevrolet, 366, 22.

20. (26) Michael McDowell, Ford, 365, 17.

21. (28) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet, 365, 16.

22. (24) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 365, 15.

23. (4) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 365, 14.

24. (29) Kasey Kahne, Chevrolet, 364, 13.

25. (15) Matt Kenseth, Ford, 364, 12.

26. (27) Bubba Wallace, Chevrolet, 363, 11.

27. (34) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 360, 10.

28. (33) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 360, 0.

29. (16) Daniel Suarez, Toyota, 358, 8.

30. (35) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 357, 0.

31. (32) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 350, 0.

32. (37) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, 347, 0.

33. (38) Derrike Cope, Chevrolet, 346, 4.

34. (40) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Toyota, 344, 3.

35. (10) William Byron, Chevrolet, engine, 329, 2.

36. (17) Clint Bowyer, Ford, accident, 309, 1.

37. (36) Timmy Hill, Ford, engine, 268, 0.

38. (30) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, garage, 254, 1.

39. (20) Jimmie Johnson, Chevrolet, garage, 227, 1.

40. (39) Joey Gase, Toyota, accident, 120, 0.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 131.408 mph.

Time of Race: 3 hours, 48 minutes, 54 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 1.224 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 35 laps.

Lead Changes: 7 among 5 drivers.

Lap Leaders: D. Hamlin 1-11; K. Larson 12-129; M. Truex Jr. 130-159; K. Larson 160-258; B. Keselowski 259-260; J. Logano 261-278; K. Larson 279-345; B. Keselowski 346-367.

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Lead, Laps Led): K. Larson 3 times for 284 laps; M. Truex Jr. 1 time for 30 laps; B. Keselowski 2 times for 24 laps; J. Logano 1 time for 18 laps; D. Hamlin 1 time for 11 laps.

