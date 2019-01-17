New Jersey Motorsports Park (NJMP) announced Thursday it named Andy Lally, a Rolex Grand Am Champion and five-time class winner of the Rolex 24 Hours of Dayton, as its new track professional for the Drivers Club.
As the track pro, Lally will attend 10 member track days, provide professional coaching, instruction and supper for the Drivers Club Members this season. The track day formats with Lally will include track walks, open track days, skid pad car clinics and other special activities.
“We are thrilled to have established this new relationship with Andy," said NJMP CEO Brad Scott in a news release. "With his experience and skills, the Club will be able to broaden the instruction we can provide to our members."
Lally is currently the winningest active driver at the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona. He sits third on the all-time wins list with victories in 2001, 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2016. He's tied with Peter Gregg and one behind Hurley Haywood.
