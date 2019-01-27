ATLANTIC CITY — Andy Jankowiak, of Tonawanda, New York, kept a slim lead for most of the Gambler's Classic and then pulled away to a five-car-length victory in the 17th annual feature race Saturday night at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall.
The 40-lap race for three-quarter (TQ) Midget autos was the main event of the two-day NAPA KNOW HOW Atlantic City Indoor Race Weekend.
Five drivers have won the Gambler's Classic more than once, but it was a first time for the 30-year-old Jankowiak. He piloted his green car No. 57 to a slight lead over defending champion Ryan Flores, of Huntersville, North Carolina, for much of the race. Tim Buckwalter, of Douglasville, Pennsylvania, challenged early and then made a late run to finish second. Flores took third.
"It hasn't sunk in yet when I think of the guys who have won this race," Jankowiak said as he sat with the winner's trophy at the post-race press conference. "I started to tear up on the victory lap. It was the hardest I've driven in my life. I could feel Ryan behind me. I was never even aware the last 10 laps that I had a bigger lead.”
Racer Mike Tidaback, who was critically injured at last year's Atlantic City Indoor Race Weekend, is recovering and was in attendance. Jankowiak donated half his $5,000 winner's purse to Tidaback and his family to help with their expenses.
Tidaback, of Brick in Ocean County, got a standing ovation when a pre-recorded video came on the big screen and introduced him to the crowd. He walked with a cane at the news conference but talked with friends and took photos with Jankowiak.
"As I was taking the victory lap, I said to myself that I'm definitely going to do it (donate the money to Tidaback and his family)," Jankowiak said. "It was a great day for the Tidaback family. I'm very grateful, Mike, that you're doing as well as you are. $2,500 is a good day for me. I've left here with $200 a few times."
Jankowiak’s best previous finish in the Gambler’s Classic was second place by three car-lengths to three-time winner Anthony Sesely in 2016.
“I've come so far, and now I'm at a new level,” Jankowiak said. “To have my name on the trophy with the other guys is really special. It's great to win and be part of it. And to do it in a place like Boardwalk Hall, with all the famous names that have appeared here, makes it really special. I'm grateful to have the guys around me that I have, and that's why you're successful.”
The Gambler’s Classic was round three of the five-part Indoor Auto Racing Championship Series Fueled by VP Racing Fuels. The final two rounds will be March 8 and 9 in Syracuse, New York.
Doug Stearly, of Hephzibah, Georgia, won the 20-lap Champ Kart main event Saturday. Danny Buccafusca, of Rockaway in Morris County, won the 20-lap Slingshot main event.
Tidaback's recovery
Danny Sammons, Indoor Race Weekend’s co-promoter and event manager, said this past week Tidaback would attend the Boardwalk Hall races.
“He’s doing better, but there’s still a lot of recovery ahead of him,” Sammons said. “He’s still recovering at home. He’s out of the hospital and does plan to be (in Atlantic City) to spectate.
“He didn’t get to (the races in) Allentown, but he did get to Trenton (in December) to watch the indoor races on the dirt track. He’s getting out, and he’s walking, but he has a long road to recovery. He’s still working to get back on his feet. But he’s doing a lot better than he was a year ago, that’s for sure. He plans to be there with his wife and family.”
Tidaback was in critical condition after a crash Jan. 26, 2018, and spent a month at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City. He spent another month in a hospital in Toms River.
Tidaback won the Gambler’s Classic in 2008.
Gambler’s Classic
1. 57, Andy Jankowiak, Tonawanda, New York; 2. 74, Tim Buckwalter, Douglasville, Pennsylvania; 3. 15, Ryan Flores, Huntersville, North Carolina; 4. 51, Justin Bonsignore, Holtsville, New York; 5. 22, Erick Rudolph, Ramsomville, New York; 6. M2, Eddie Strada, Lake Ariel, Pennsylvania; 7. 16, Anthony Sesely, Matawan; 8. 2, Matt Janisch, Nazareth, Pennsylvania; 9. 48, Briggs Danner, Allentown, Pennsylvania; 10. 711, Billy Wease, Noblesville, Indiana.
Champ Kart
1. 71, Doug Stearly, Hephzibah, Georgia; 2. 0, Cole Neibert, n/a; 3. 11, Todd Crenshaw, Winchester, Virginia; 4. 26, Mike Perry, Dighton, Massachusetts; 5. 68, Ryan Kendall, Delmar, New York.
Slingshot
1. 5s, Danny Buccafusca, Rockaway; 2. 99, Craig Whitmoyer, Hamburg, Pennsylvania; 3. Tyler Truex, Mayetta; 4. 28, Danny Spellman, Butler; 5. 99, Nick Shaw, Warren.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.