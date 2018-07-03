Martin Truex Jr.'s racing credentials already are impressive and ever-growing.
The defending NASCAR Cup Series champion has won three times and had 11 top-five finishes in 17 races this season and will get the chance to defend his title in the playoffs, the final 10 races of the season. He's won on road courses and specialized, particularly in 2017, on 1.5-mile ovals.
However, the Southern Regional High School graduate (class of 1998) has struggled the past couple of years on the sport's superspeedways, Daytona International in Florida and Talladega in Alabama.
He'll get a chance to change that narrative in what is annually one of the more anticipated races of the season, the summer race at Daytona.
Truex will come to Saturday night's race, the Coke Zero Sugar 400, off a fourth-place finish Sunday at Chicagoland Speedway. He is fourth in driver points, behind leader Kyle Busch, Kevin Harvick and Joey Logano.
“We’re having a good run right now,” Truex said in a statement Tuesday by Furniture Row Racing, the Denver-based team for which he drives. “But we’re still working on making the car faster. A little more speed would go a long way for us.”
He has an average finish of 23.5 in his past four Daytona races, including 18th at this year's season-opening race in February. In the past eight Daytona/Talladega races (four at each track), Truex has been involved in five accidents and had one engine failure.
“It has to change eventually,” Truex said of his bad streak on those two tracks. “We tried some different strategies in the past, but we still found trouble. Our mindset is to try and run up front, collect some stage points and hopefully end the race with a clean car and a top-10 finish in our No. 78 Bass Pro Shops/5-hour ENERGY Toyota.”
It hasn't been all bad for Truex at Daytona, though.
He was runner-up by one-hundredth of a second to Denny Hamlin in the 2016 Daytona 500, the closest finish in history in NASCAR's biggest race.
“We know how to run at the superspeedways. That’s not the problem,” Truex said. “We just need to stay out of the danger zone and avoid the wrecks.”
Truex, who ranks fourth in overall driver points and third in playoff standings, has been consistently strong the past seven races with two wins and six top fives.
In 26 Daytona starts at NASCAR's highest level, he had one top-five and three top-10s. His average start is 19.0, his average finish is 22.4.
